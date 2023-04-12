When you buy a new car in the Netherlands, the RDW adds a registration number and you will have to make do with that. In other countries, such as Belgium, you can personalize number plates. For example, the combinations ‘9-ELF’ and ‘LOVE-U’ are still available in Belgium. All you have to do is transfer 1,000 euros and you are, up to a point, free to put whatever you want on the plates. Sounds like a lot of money for a funny text, but the amount is nothing if you compare it to the most expensive license plate ever.

This weekend it was auctioned at Emirates Auctions. The amount raised will go to a relief fund that provides food to vulnerable communities during Ramadan. The license plate in question is one from Dubai and simply has the number ‘7’ on it. Not very creative you might think, but it turns out to be worth a lot of money.

The price of the most expensive license plate ever

The auction raised 55 million Dubai Dirhams, which is about 13.7 million euros. The auction house had Guinness World Records come by to label the plate as the most expensive license plate ever. It seems that the very wealthiest in the world like to show how wealthy they are. Apparently a special piece of aluminum for your car is a status symbol.

It is not known what kind of car the license plate is stuck on. During the auction, the record will be on a Bugatti Chiron. Even on that supercar, the plate is even more expensive than the car itself. The most expensive Chiron sold in the Netherlands went for more than four million euros. The question now is, what would you rather have: a license plate with a ‘7’ on it or a 13 million dollar supercar?

Auction of the most expensive license plate