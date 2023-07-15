In the winter you can save heating costs by putting on something warm, in the summer you can only save on sauna costs with the same thick clothing. With electric cars, you can apparently save money in both winter and summer by putting on a thick sweater in your car. Shanghai Jiaotong University came up with a car cover that increases range in all seasons.

The car cover consists of two layers. The outer layer reflects sunlight and the insulating layer retains heat. This keeps the electric car cooler in the summer and, according to the scientists, it gets less cold in the winter. During testing, the car remained 8 degrees cooler in the summer and 6.8 degrees warmer in the winter.

Why does the car cover increase your range?

Because the battery gets less cold in winter, the electric car loses less range. And the charging station does not have to warm up the car before departure, which saves energy. In the summer, the air conditioner has to work less hard to cool the cabin, which also saves energy. The researchers also see applications outside the automotive industry.

By just pulling a duvet out of the closet at home, you don’t achieve the same. The mantle uses an effect called photon recycling. According to EurekaAlert this means that the energy trapped under the mantle keeps bouncing between the car and the car cover and does not escape. There is silica in the cover as a reflective material, so it is slightly different from a cotton cover.

Car warmer without energy

The researchers are positively surprised by the results: ‘This is the first time that we were able to warm up almost 7 degrees above ambient temperature during winter nights. This is also a bit surprising to us: there is no energy supply or sunshine and we can still warm up.’

You cannot order the car cover yet. During the development, the team of researchers has already thought carefully about the production and making of larger models (for buildings, for example). The materials (aluminium, silica and boron nitride) are relatively cheap to obtain and make the cover wear-resistant and fire-retardant. Not entirely unimportant either.