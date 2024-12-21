There are just a few hours left until one of the most anticipated moments of the year begins: the extraordinary Christmas Lottery draw. This December 22, thousands of people will be watching the children of San Ildefonso and will wait for them to sing their number and for it to coincide with the Fat.

This first prize of the draw is worth 400,000 euros, of which 72,000 go to taxes. The winner keeps the figure of 360,000 euros to whom a withholding will have to be applied, a succulent amount although insufficient in most cases to retire from work.

If we asked the lottery players what they would do with El Gordo’s money if it was their turn, probably all the answers would be directed in the same direction: plugging holes, a whim, a car or a house.

This should be the jackpot with inflation

The first prize of the Christmas Lottery rose to four million euros per series -400,000 to the tenth- in 2011. Since then, for 13 years the amount has remained fixed. However, there are fewer and fewer things that can be bought with 360,000 euros since the cost of living has not stopped rising.









According to the INE, the variation of the National General Index according to the 2021 base CPI system since December 2011 to October 2024 has been 26.1%the percentage by which prices have risen since then. In this way, adding that percentage to the 400,000 euros so that El Gordo would be updated according to inflation, the first prize of the National Lottery It should be around 504,000 euros in 2024that is, the prize should increase by 104,000 euros.

According to RTVE, in 2022, El Gordo from the Christmas Lottery was enough to buy about two homes and there was still a certain amount left over that served as a cushion. Currently, given the increase in housing prices, in a city like Madrid there would barely be more than 4,000 homes for that amount.