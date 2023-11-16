The November FIFA Date will have a special flavor for the Mexican team. The tricolor squad will face Honduras in a series of two matches corresponding to the Concacaf Nations League. If Mexico emerges triumphant from this key, it will qualify directly for the Copa América 2024.
These duels will also be interesting since Julián Quiñones could debut with the Mexican National Team. The naturalized Mexican Colombian striker could play his first minutes with the Aztec team this Friday, November 17.
This is what Mexico’s starting lineup would look like with the inclusion of Quiñones.
Ochoa is Mexico’s starting goalkeeper. Despite the criticism, there is no one who is close to the level of the veteran Salernitana goalkeeper.
For more news about the Mexico team
The right back is not having much continuity at Porto, but he is a player who is completely trusted by Jaime Lozano, over Julián Araujo.
The central defender who emerged from Monterrey is experiencing a bittersweet moment: he is the undisputed starter with El Tri, but he is in last place in LaLiga with Almería.
Vásquez is earning his place as a starter in Jaime Lozano’s process after being ignored by Gerardo Martino and Diego Cocca.
The left back is an immovable member of the Tri. Gallardo has been indisputable in the last two World Cup processes and is seeking his third World Cup. It seems that neither Arteaga nor Angulo compete with him.
The West Ham midfielder has been one of the leaders of El Tri for some time and always delivers when he plays for El Tri.
The Dynamo Moscow midfielder comes into this duel in a good moment. The midfield looks more dynamic when he is on the field.
‘Chiquito’ Sánchez is earning his place as a starter in the Mexican National Team. It seems that Lozano will continue betting on him.
Hirving Lozano’s return to the Netherlands was a good sporting decision. ‘Chucky’ has landed on the right foot and has five goals and two assists with PSV.
The Feyenoord forward continues to break it this season. He has thirteen goals and three assists in 12 games in the Eredivisie and two goals in two games in the Champions League.
The Colombian striker can play both as a center forward and as a left winger, his favorite position. It seems that this site would be the most appropriate taking into account the scheme with which Jaime Lozano plays.
#alignment #Mexican #team #arrival #Julián #Quiñones