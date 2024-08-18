Home World

Some ships achieve tragic fame when they sink. One ship may be less well known to most, but holds a remarkable record.

Bremen – It is probably almost impossible to say exactly how many ships have sunk into the depths of the world’s oceans. According to planet-wissen.com However, it is estimated that there are around three million shipwrecks on the bottom of the world’s oceans. A sunken boat is therefore not uncommon. But some of them stand out because they set records among sunken ships.

Ship from World War II lies at a depth of 6,895 meters

The most famous ship that has sunk is undoubtedly the Titanic. This is probably due in no small part to the successful film adaptation starring actor Leonardo Di Caprio. On April 14, 1912, the Titanic gained notoriety on the scheduled crossing from Southampton to New York. The ship was considered “unsinkable” and was the largest passenger ship in the world at the time, as planet-wissen.com reported. Over a hundred years later, another disaster occurred on the spot with the implosion of the Titan.

The Titanic now lies on the seabed at a depth of around 3800 metres. However, this does not make it the deepest wreck on earth. This record is held by the USS Samuel B. Roberts, as bbc.com reported. The former US Navy ship from World War II lies in the Philippine Sea at a depth of 6,895 meters.

The sunken ship had a crew of 224 and fought in the war against Japan. Adventurer Victor Vescovo from Texas, who owns his own deep-sea submersible, discovered the ship during an exploration trip. He found the ship damaged but largely intact. Most recently, a 3300-year-old wreck was discovered in the Mediterranean.

10,000 people die in shipping disaster in World War II

The biggest shipping disaster occurred on January 30, 1945, as spiegel.de reported. At that time, the Wilhelm Gustloff was hit by a Soviet submarine under the National Socialist dictatorship. Around 10,000 people died in the attack on the boat, which was overcrowded with refugees.

Tragedy of the Costa Concordia was shown live on TV – wreck now recovered

The title of the most famous shipwreck of this millennium is probably attributed to the Costa Concordia. On January 13, 2012 The cruise ship crashed off the island of Giglio32 people died in the accident. The tragedy could be followed virtually live on television.

The wreck of the Costa Concordia was only 17 metres deep, which is why it was visible above the sea for a long time. In 2014, however, specialist companies salvaged the wreck and towed it to the port of Genoa.

MOL Comfort sinks with 4500 containers on board

In freight transport, the MOL Comfort accident is considered the largest container ship loss in history. The 316-meter-long ship sank with around 4,500 containers around 200 nautical miles off the Yemeni coast after a serious breach in the hull, as schiffsjournal.de reports. However, the two parts initially floated on the sea surface before sinking with the.