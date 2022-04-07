‘Swammys Attack On Titan Fan Game’ surprises with its control of the three-dimensional maneuver team.

Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) has managed to drive anime fans crazy with a closure of the second part of its memorable final season. SNK has had a presence in video games with titles for PC, desktop consoles and laptops. Games like Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle have managed to maintain the essence of the series with good action and many possibilities in combat.

Each mouse button controls a part of the maneuvering equipmentBut the surprise has come at the hands of a fan project with Swammys Attack On Titan Fan Game. The game, developed in Unreal Engine 4, dispenses with any narrative to focus on the fight against the titans, and does so in a large open world that recreates both the city and the exterior of the walls. The control is surprisingly well worked out and we can move with our three-dimensional maneuvering equipment in first and third person.

“I always wanted a first-person Attack On Titan experience, so I decided to make it myself!” explained its author, swammyxo, who confessed that the game is nothing more than a hobby that he develops in his free time, at night, when he finishes working. Also, this is a non-profit project and therefore you can download the game for free from the Swammyxo’s website.

If you dare to try it, its author has uploaded to his YouTube channel a complete video in which he explains directly how download and install it. Swammyxo’s game has managed to win us over with an intelligent formula to transfer the basis of the movement of the characters in the series to our PC.

With the mouse we will point towards the elements of our environment where we seek to get hooked and with each of the two buttons main mouse, we will launch the cables of our three-dimensional maneuvering team. Each of the buttons controls one of the team’s sides and the marking system is similar to that of Marvel’s Spider-Man.

The creator is developing it in his spare timeThe scenarios are well recreated, with changes in the weather and battles both day and night. To finish off the titans, we will have to attack their neck, as you well know, but the blows to other parts of the body have the effect of amputating some of their limbs. In any case, you have to keep in mind that this is the hobby of an anime fan in which works in his spare timebut without a doubt that’s what makes it so amazing.

