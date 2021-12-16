The Shelby American company, which was once founded by Carroll Shelby, and which is separate from Ford (if not, watch this film tonight), has been around for 60 years. Not that we needed an excuse to bring this Shelby GT500KR back, but hey, you won’t hear us complaining.

The ‘KR’ in the name stands for ‘King of the Road’ and has graced a revived Shelby Mustang only twice before: in 1968 and in 2008. Those cars delivered ‘340’ and ‘546’ horsepower respectively (you have to see), but that’s a different story here. This KR is based on the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, which already produces a crazy 770 hp.

912 horsepower on the rear wheels

Shelby gave the GT500KR more than 140 extra horsepower, for a total of 912 horsepower. Sit still for a moment. The company does not mention performance figures, but remember that the standard car goes from 0 to 100 in 3.5 seconds. Add 140 hp to that and you know: it won’t be much faster. Much smokier though.

To arrive at these specs, the 5.2-liter V8 got a new 3.8-liter supercharger and the cooling was revised. Shelby adds that the new power is achieved on normal street petrol, which makes it all the more impressive. The GT500KR also got an ultra-light hood of ‘dry carbon fiber’ (hey Shelby, here in the Netherlands it just gets wet). The powertrain was also strengthened, the MagneRide suspension was more aggressive and a Borla exhaust appeared under the car. The 20-inch wheels are special Shelby ones. Optionally you can choose a wide bodybodywork, racing stripes or a polished supercharger. Go ahead.

The edition and price of the Shelby GT500KR

Shelby is committed to producing 60 GT500KRs for each of the three model years 2020 through 2022. So in total they build 180 copies. Given the value of the previous KRs, it seems to us not only an entertaining but also a wise investment.

The package price for all this beauty starts at $ 54,995, or about 48,500 euros. If you don’t already have a GT500 from 2020 or 2021 and the company has to purchase a new 2022 copy for you, you can pay a minimum of 127,895 dollars (112,700 euros). We probably don’t have to tell you what happens to your wallet if you try to put something like this Shelby GT500KR on a Dutch license plate.