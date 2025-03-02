Everyone remembers Jimi Hendrix, but nobody remembers the Jimi Hendrix Experience. The group was always he, bad that he weighed the other two members of the trio, Noel Redding and Mitch Mitchell, and the preponderance of their guitarist, in addition to their … Undoubted charisma, it was what prevented the history of rock as a whole. Something very different happened to the Police, whose leadership always fell on Sting, but today we continue to value much more as a combo. The reason has to do with the forcefulness of its sound, especially thanks to its rhythmic base solvent, made up of Sting in the bass and Steward Copeland to the battery.

In a rock group, the guitarist is made of many times. This has happened with memorable cases such as those of LED Zeppelin (Page), AC/DC (Young) or direct Straits (Knopfler). But if the rhythmic base of the bass and the battery does not work, there is simply no music. The soul of a rock group is those two instruments, but I would say that even more the bass: it is this instrument that marks the rhythm, who orders the cadence, who structures the melody and advances it.

The history of hard rock has one of its most indicated episodes in the and Justice for Allice for Allice. The titular bassist, Cliff Burton, had died in an accident, and on that album the two leaders of the group, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, decided to dispense with the sound of the bass, although they already had a substitute bassist. The album sounds weird from beginning to end, and what makes it weird is the absence of that instrument. One of the great singularities of the Jim Morrison’s doors was that they dispensed with bassist. However, on all his albums there was always a study musician who did that work, which shows (for good) in his music.

In the biography of Metallica written by Paul Brannigan, essential for the group’s fans, the compositional process of the North American group is precisely detailed. Hetfield and Ulrich make up the themes, and when they have already recorded the entire basis of the songs, they call the titular guitarist, Kirk Hammett, who simply is dedicated to introducing guitar alone, more or less improvised, depending on the inspiration of the day. Hammett is a virtuoso of the guitar, but its creative contribution to the group’s songs is quite limited.

For a group to work well, the drums and bassist must be compenered. Two depends on the sound has consistency. But, above all, good bassists are needed. Paul McCartney is probably the best in history, and his contribution was decisive to make the Beatles also the best group in history.

In a football team, the bassist is the midfielder. It is the one who orders the game, distributes and distributes, and brings meaning to everything. The goalkeeper is the battery, which must flow accompanied by the proposed game. In front, the strikers have solo guitars, contributing colorful and, when they can, goals.

Dodi again He did nothing throughout the game. But his goal was worth makeup a horrendous game that separates us more and more from Europe.

Yesterday, Lukebakio scored a goal again, which served again to make up the horrendous sound of Sevilla. It was a loud guitar, really the only one in the game by the Belgian, but colorful and sufficient for the match to end in tables. But the best of the team was Nyland, whose battery alone were extraordinary to neutralize the numerous offensive lightning options. The problem is that it is impossible to make good music with a drums and a false striker: there is a lack of rhythm, there is no low sound that gives the set any meaning.

As a group, Sevilla FC is painful. No one knows what it sounds like, and everything depends on any player is inspired and has the day. Yesterday Nyland had it, with a sporadic spark of Lukebakio. For homemade performances you can be worth. To turn through Europe, it is entirely insufficient.