Law and Order: Special Victims Unit It was an exclusive series of the service Universal PlusHowever, at the time of writing this note, it has been on the Netflix service for more than 2 weeks and has already made it into the Top 10 competing directly with productions like Avatar and other Korean dramas that are also very popular on the Netflix service.

Those who are subscribed to the Netflix service will be able to watch seasons six, seven, nine, ten and eleven of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit with all kinds of cases that, on some occasions, have involved video games in a very subtle way.

Netflix took the opportunity to promote Law and Order on its social networks

On March 3, The Netflix account on X promoted that it already had the aforementioned seasons of Law and Order arguing that “it was soap opera Sunday,” when we could say that this is more than a series rather than a drama in television format.

Now, according to the information made public by the streaming service, This series produced by Dick Wolf found itself in place 4 and 9 respectively with its seasons 6 and 7 between February 26 and March 3.

How many seasons does Law & Order: Special Victims Unit have?

It makes a lot of sense that Law and Order: Special Victims Unit will come to Netflix. Nothing else It has the not inconsiderable amount of 25 seasons where the most recent premiered in January 2024 in the United States.

Likewise, this series was released for the first time on September 20, 1999 and has not stopped since then. Mariska Hartigay is even the only actress who has been there since the first season, followed by Ice-T who arrived from the second and it seems that both characters are now perpetual.

Now it only remains to see how much longer this series will last and if they will add more seasons to the Netflix service, at least here in Latin America.

The video game episodes in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

In season 16 episode 14 there is an episode within the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit where a case involving the video game industry is discussed.

Here it is exposed that a woman video game developer is harassed and threatened by a group of misogynistic cyberterrorists because she is involved in a medium that is supposed to be only for men.

Does the plot sound familiar to you? Well, let's say that this was the way in which the famous Gamer Gate of 2015 was treated in this series at the time.

We also have one more episode where a child who is playing online is kidnapped by another person who invited him to meet him in real life, a detail that can be a latent danger.

