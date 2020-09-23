The three-wheel scooter of French subsidiary Peugeot Motocycles owned by the Mahindra Group – Metropolis has recently been included in the fleet of the President of France. The new three-wheel scooter was launched in France earlier this month and is now included in the fleet of vehicles at the Elysée Palace. Announcing the announcement on social media, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said, “We are clearly moving forward in a good company.”

China’s police fleet has also been included

Peugeot Metropolis was also included in Guangdong City’s police fleet in China following the official launch of the scooter in May 2020 earlier this year. Interestingly, in tweeting about it, Anand Mahindra also asked the French government to include Metropolis in its fleet. Also, in his tweet, he expressed his desire for a low-cost edition of the scooter in India.

We’re clearly moving in good company … ‘Peugeot Motocycles’ — A @MahindraRise company … https://t.co/mdL6YYXqeW – anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 21, 2020

Engine is strong

The Peugeot Metropolis is a three-wheel scooter. It has a 399 cc engine. This engine generates power of 35 bhp with a peak torque of 38.1 Nm. According to the new safety standards in this scooter with 12-inch wheels, ABS, twin disc brakes in the front and single disc brakes in the rear have been given.

Will not launch in India right now

At present, the chances of this scooter being launched in India are rarely seen. But maybe it will be seen in India in the coming time. Some time ago, Anand Mahindra had expressed a desire to bring this scooter to India. But despite this, it is unlikely to be launched in India right now.

