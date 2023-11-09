If you spend €2 million on a car, a good cleaning can still be done.

The fact that Porsche releases numerous variants of the 911 is not a new phenomenon. That has been the case since the original 911. Among the many variants there are also quite a few rare versions. But there are few 911s that are as rare as this example.

Strassenversion

At first glance it appears to be a 964 Carrera RS 3.8, which is already very rare with a production run of 55 units. However, this is not a Carrera RS 3.8, but a Carrera RSR Strassenversion. In other words: this is the racing version and the street version.

The Carrera RSR 3.8 (i.e. the racing car) was supplied to private teams and did not exactly perform without merit. The RSRs won, among others, the 24 Hours of Spa, the 24 Hours of Interlagos and the 1,000 km of Suzuka. The car also managed to win a class win at Le Mans.

Special request

In principle, everything was possible at Porsche, so if you wanted a street version of the Carrera RSR, you could. However, Porsche only built two of these versions, by special request. 911s don’t get much rarer than this.

Ironically, the customer paid a lot of money to get a street version, only to not drive it a mile. There are only 10 delivery kilometers on the odometer, but otherwise the car has stood still for 30 years.

Interior

You can mainly tell that it is a Strassenversion from the interior. There’s still a roll cage, but the interior hasn’t been completely stripped. Instead, the inside of this car is lined with porn red leather and Alcantara. You don’t usually see that in a racing car.

So the engine is a 3.8, which should deliver about 325 hp. However, Porsche is often conservative with their specifications, so according to some it could easily be 350 hp. In any case, enough to make the Carrera RSR one of the fastest cars of its time.

Yield

The car does not look very nice in the photos, but this Porsche still has the original Cosmoline coating. So this really is a car that hasn’t been touched for 30 years. But now the car has been brought to light and is being auctioned off Bonhams in Abu Dhabi.

Given the rarity and the extremely low mileage, the auction house expects a sky-high yield. They expect an amount around €2 million. This car will definitely end up in a collection somewhere, which means that this Strassenversion will probably never see the street.

This article This schmutzige 911 must fetch €2 million first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

