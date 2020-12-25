Coolie No 1: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s film ‘Coolie No.1’ has been released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. This film is getting mixed reactions from the audience. Some are calling it a super flop and some are calling it entertainment. Meanwhile, there has been a flood of mimes on social media regarding a scene of the film. People are making fun of this scene of Varun Dhawan on social media.

Varun Dhawan changed from ‘Coolie’ to ‘Superman’ to save the child?

Actually, the scene that is going viral on social media is of the railway platform. Where a child is sitting right in the middle of the railway track. To save this child, Varun Dhawan jumps from above and falls at the top of the train going towards the child at a straight speed. Even if something is digested, but what happens after that is really shocking.

In this scene, Varun Dhawan has been shown as if he is not a ‘porter’ but a ‘Superman’. Varun is seen running faster than the train running at high speed and then saves the child by jumping right ahead of the train. Which is not practically possible.

This film is a remake of Govinda’s ‘Coolie Number One’, which came in the year 1995.

Let us know that this film starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan has been directed by Varun Dhawan’s father David Dhawan. Paresh Rawal and Javed Jaffrey have also played the role in this film. The film is a remake of 1995’s Coolie Number One by actor Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. This film was also directed by David Dhawan.