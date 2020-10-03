The Hathras case of Uttar Pradesh is currently in the news and is being talked about in the whole country. At the same time, after this case, once again people are being discussed about the country’s racism and crimes related to it. Meanwhile, a scene in Ayushman Khurana’s film ‘Article 15’ is becoming increasingly viral on social media, which exposes the bitter truth of India’s caste system.

The scene of the film ‘Article 15’ which went viral on social media, showed discrimination against the Dalit community. This scene tries to explain how the story of reel life resembles that of real life. Ayushman Khurana, who plays the police officer in the scene, asks his subordinates how the caste system works in the village and where he stands as a Brahmin.

Director Anubhav Sinha’s film ‘Article 15’ gives a befitting attack on India’s casteism system. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana as a police officer. The film also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub in pivotal roles.