The sun seems to shine again Francesca in ‘In the background there is room’. After falling into a deep depression due to Diego’s infidelity, who cheated on her with Claudia Plains, her worst enemy, Francesca came out of her room and once again commanded the respect she seemed to have lost. This generated the admiration of the fans of the successful production, who were full of praise for the head of the Maldini family.

What did ‘AFHS’ fans say about Francesca?

After learning that Francesca decided to empower herself and that she not only regained full ownership of her company, but also kicked Diego out of his restaurant, many of the fans of the hit series began to praise her attitude. Comments such as: “The ‘Noni’ does not apechuga, the ‘Noni’ invoice”, “The ‘Noni’ instilled terror again”, “Finally, the real Francesca”, “Indeed, it is cinema”, among others, were shared by fans on social networks.

Fans of ‘In the background there is room’ had mixed opinions regarding Francesca’s new attitude. Photo: TikTok capture

However, there was another group of people who did not hesitate to express that this attitude will not last for Francesca, since she will forgive her husband’s infidelity and return to him. “How much do they return?”, “I am completely sure that she will forgive him”, were some of the comments that questioned whether this position of ‘Fran’ will last.

What did Francesca say to Diego in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

After listening to the advice of Peter, who told her that “there will always be tomorrow”, Francesca decided to wipe away her tears and start reclaiming what is hers. That’s why she, first, she got the shares of the company back from her, which is why she now owns it outright. After that, she headed to her restaurant, where she found her still-husband, who was working and trying to recover what was left of her life.

Seeing him there, Francesca asked her what she was doing there and told her that her betrayal marked the end of an era and that she would return to who she really was. This made Diego ask him to keep him at work, but “Noni” didn’t care. “Get out! I don’t want you to set foot in this restaurant for the rest of your life,” she exclaimed furiously. Pacho, her bodyguard, took her uniform from the place and threw it away in the most humiliating way possible, which aroused the applause of her workers.

