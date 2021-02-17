Dragon ball He already has a long history of chapters divided into different seasons, but those who knew him in the 90s could see the growth of Goku as a warrior.

Along with the main story of the anime some alternate stories arrived that showed us the past of the saiyan, and one of them had a strong impact on everyone, including the creator of the series.

Believe it or not, Akira Toriyama confessed that a story of Dragon ball It made him cry, even without being considered canon.

Of all the characters that we were introduced to during the 90’s, Bardock attracted a lot of attention, because its tragic story showed us the past of Goku.

Akira Toriyama He was not involved in the creation of this animated special, but in an interview published in 1991 he stated that the story made him cry and even motivated him to include it as part of the main manga.

‘That special was good. I cried. How can you make a story so much better than the original. ‘

Takao koyama, who co-wrote the story of the father of Goku in Dragon ball, he was grateful to Toriyama for taking his job, and the mangaka mentioned that it was the least he could do in gratitude.

Impossible to forget Goku’s father.

Although more than 30 years have passed since we were introduced to Bardock, many fans still have him as one of their favorite characters.

Actually Akira Toriyama works together with Toyotaro in the manga of Dragon ball super, which still shows no sign of coming to anime soon.

The original interview with him mangaka was published in 1991, and if you want to take a look you can find it on the page of Kazenshuu, following this link.

Hopefully there is still a lot of life left for Dragon ball.

