The Emergency Attention Center 112 of the Government of Cantabria received this Saturday a total of 148 calls and has coordinated 76 incidents due to the strong wind (69) that has hit and the rains (14) accumulated in the region.

The highest number of incidents has been recorded in municipalities on the coast of the autonomous community due to the fall of trees, branches and objects onto the road, and to secure infrastructure such as elements of facades, construction objects and enclosures, signage or Christmas decorations, according to The Executive has reported.

In Cantabria the orange warning (significant risk) will be activated this Sunday for coastal areas and in Liébana for snow where an accumulation of 40 centimeters is expected in 24 hours at a level of 800/1,000 meters. The Lebaniega region will also be on yellow alert (risk) for rain and wind.

Meanwhile, Cantabria del Ebro will also have the yellow warning activated for snow, rain and wind, as will the center and the Villaverde valley where water and snow are expected.