Tested for youWhatever meat, fish or vegetables end up on the grill, one product is rarely missing from a barbecue: Russian salad. Chances are it’s sold out when the thermometer hits 25 degrees. High time for a professional test on the sum. Our panel tests six brands. “Hooray, a green pea!”
Ellek van Duin
Latest update:
22-07-23, 14:58
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Russian #salad #top #test #Abrand #big #loser
Leave a Reply