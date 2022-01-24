The Silent Kingdom is the first otome from Lucky Cat, which has started its Kickstarter campaign.

It is always good news to know that new developers are trying to gain a foothold in the world of video games. On this occasion we come to talk to you about the project of Lucky Cat, a Spanish girl who has presented The Silent Kingdom, his first video game that features a downloadable demo via Steam and Itch.io.

The title is a RPG with otome overtones for PC that takes us to a dark fable in which the player’s choices and the development of the characters, as well as their relationships, will make the difference in the plot. It revolves around a princess who must corrupt her soul to save her kingdom, “harvesting death and pain along the way.”

The game has started kickstarter campaign, where can we support the project through various contribution levels ranging from 3 to 250 euros. Some are limited, so hurry up if you want to collect the promised rewards. At the time of writing these lines, The Silent Kingdom has raised 9,452 euros out of a total of 30,000 required.

It has raised a third of the necessary financing“Play as Princess Erinys, whose kingdom is under the yoke of a sad curse. To save everything you have known and loved, you must challenge the world and the Goddess herself. What price will the life of a withered kingdom have for you? Will you be a princess loved or feared, betrayed or treacherous? Will you take comfort from another hand along the way, or will you instead close your heart? A path of thorns awaits you. Yours is the choice of how to go through it,” explains the official description.

The playable demo allows us enjoy Chapter 0, which includes a prologue lasting approximately one hour and twenty minutes. To play the full title, we will have to wait to see if the project gets the necessary funding. If it succeeds, who knows if we can include The Silent Kingdom in the list of most anticipated indies that we have prepared in 3DJuegos so that you do not miss anything that is to come in the coming months.

