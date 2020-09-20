Aamrapali Dubey Pawan Singh Bhojpuri Song: A Bhojpuri song by Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh, ‘Raate Diya Butake’ is making a splash on YouTube. In the song, the actress is seen doing a tremendous dance. This Bhojpuri song by Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh is getting a lot of love from the audience. The song has received 374 million views on YouTube. By commenting, people are praising the romantic chemistry of Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh. This Bhojpuri song by Superstar Pawan Singh and Amrapali Dubey has been released on the official YouTube channel of Web Music. This song is one of the most liked Bhojpuri songs. Amrapali looks very beautiful wearing a red saree in the song.

This superhit Bhojpuri song is sung by Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali. Lyrics are given by Sumit Singh Chandravanshi in the song. Music has been given by Chhote Baba. This romantic song is from Bhojpuri film ‘Satya’. Talking about the film, Pawan Singh, Umesh Singh, Akshara Singh, Amrapali Dubey, Brijesh Tripathi, Sweety Singh, Annu Upadhyay, Nidhi Jha, Rahul Verma, Mukesh Tiwari and Dayashankar Pandey are in the lead roles.

Amrapali Dubey is always connected with her fans through social media. He has over 1 million followers on Instagram. The fans of the actress are eagerly waiting for the release of their latest song. Amrapali Dubey entered the industry with Bhojpuri film ‘Nirhua Hindustani’ in 2014. Amrapali Dubey is known for her tremendous acting and dance in the Bhojpuri film industry.

