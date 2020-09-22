Actress Namrata Shirodkar is very active on social media. She keeps posting pictures with her husband and family. Recently he has posted a picture with Mahesh Babu. This picture of him is becoming very viral.

Namrata Shirodkar wrote a post on love

Namrata has written in this post, the more I think, the more I believe that love is the main reason for our being. Love is the only emotion that gives us a happy life. Compassion, empathy, compassion all come from this emotion of love. Love is the most true and elevated way of developing. This I believe. So be loving and kind to each other. We have only one life to live and give.



Told books good partner

Namrata has posted another picture. Written with this, there is nothing better than getting a good book and relaxing with a HomePod. Namrata often shares her family photos and videos.