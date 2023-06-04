He rice It is one of the basic foods in Mexican gastronomy and one of the favorites of consumers due to its beneficial properties. contributions to healthwhich is why you will surely be interested in knowing which is the healthiest and most economical brand that you can find on the market.

Rice is highly beneficial for our body due to its excellent source of vitamins and minerals such as niacin, vitamin D, calcium, fiber, iron, thiamine and riboflavin. However, there are brands that stand out more than others in terms of their benefits.

The Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco) carried out a quality study on a total of 38 rice products, evaluating their moisture, protein, complete information, defective grains, damaged grains, length and shape of the grain, as well as the types of grains of polished rice.

According to the results of Profeco, the Italriso rice brand is positioned as the healthiest and economical that you can find in the supermarket. This rice provides 7.23 grams of protein per 100 grams of product and is sold in self-service stores at a price that ranges between 19.90 and 24 pesos.

In addition to its protein content, Italriso is one of the brands best evaluated by the public body. It meets quality standards in terms of impurities, matter and defective grains, and presents a high percentage of whole grain, reaching 96.06%, with only 3.94% broken grain.

The main reason why Italriso is considered the healthiest rice lies in its protein content, an essential nutrient in our diet. Proteins not only provide us with energy, but are also essential for the formation of tissues, the manufacture of cells, hormones, enzymes, neurotransmitters, catalysts, among others.

Experts recommend that daily protein consumption represent between 30% and 40% of our total caloric intake.

It is important to note that although Italriso rice is considered the healthiest according to Profeco, this does not mean that it is suitable for all types of diet.