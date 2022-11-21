Take a deep breath. This is the Abarth Classic 500 Record Monza ’58. He celebrates Autodromo Nazionale Monza’s centenary. But that’s not all, as the ‘Record’ part in the name suggests. A Fiat 500 broke no fewer than six records on the Italian circuit. Those records reached the 500 thanks to modifications by Carlo Abarth in 1958.

Abarth removed all unnecessary elements from the 500. For example, he ensured that only one seat remained for the driver and that the fabric roof was replaced by a hardtop. In the back he threw a two-cylinder engine with an overwhelming power of 26 hp.

The adjustments appear to work and Abarth’s 500 reaches 117 km/h. In addition, he manages to drive it continuously for 168 hours in Monza, with refueling breaks of course. That is indeed exactly seven days in a row.

Specifications of the restomod Fiat 500

Fiat’s special Heritage department set to work with the 1970 500. They did not make a replica, but a modern ode. For example, the hinges of the original are on the front. What helps with its appearance is the tan. Exactly the same color the 500 wore proudly in its record sessions. The restomod Fiat 500 also gets the same counters and a wooden steering wheel.

Just like Abarth would do almost seventy years ago, Fiat is now screwing a different engine into the 500. Just like then, here is a converted 595 cc engine. You can also buy this motor separately, if you are looking for a winter project. Unfortunately you won’t beat any records in Monza. Unless there’s a record for cutest restomod with longest name.