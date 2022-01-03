Both the revamps of the second and third Capcom installments have received a mod for VR.

The gaming community is the foundation of the video game industry, but they are also often the culprits that we enjoy things that we would not see if we depended exclusively on what companies release. With Resident Evil 4 VR we have a virtual reality experience Official, developed by Capcom, but what about Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3?

Both deliveries have received a VR mod of praydog that allows us to enjoy the recent remakes with a virtual reality device, although there are plans to also carry out the seventh and eighth parts. We knew of its existence in August from 2021, but can now be downloaded via GitHub, which has left us videos like the one you can see at the top of the news, referring to Resident Evil 2.

They plan to also carry out those of RE7 and VillageThe mod moves the view to a first person perspective and allows you to use the motion controls. In this way, we can freely use the entire arsenal of weapons (as well as the knife), interacting with enemies in a more direct and immersive way. It has collisions and lets us see the cinematics of RE2 and RE3 in 3D, although they have warned that it may lead to errors in some scenes.

Having seen what has been seen, it will be necessary to see if Capcom is encouraged to take these titles to virtual reality officially. On a commercial level, the VR version of Resident Evil 4 it is working very well, having become the best-selling game of Quest 2 in its history, in addition to receiving the Mercenaries mode in 2022. Alejandro Pascual told you that it is the classic of always but with a completely different experience but, if you want to know more, take a look to his analysis of RE4VR published in 3DJuegos.

More about: Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 2 Remake, Mod, VR, Virtual Reality, PC, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 3 Remake.