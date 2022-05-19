Looks good, right? You look at the Renault Scenic Vision Concept – and there’s quite a lot to say about it. Firstly, because it is an electric car with a range extender that runs on hydrogen, and secondly, because the car is almost completely recyclable. The production version of the car should appear in 2024.

The Renault Scenic Vision Concept previews the exterior design we’ll see on the upcoming all-electric Scenic, while all the futuristic bits are a nod to the sustainable, zero-carbon future the company is aiming for in the 2030s.

The design of the Renault Scenic Vision Concept is almost finished

“The show car is almost exactly the production car,” Renault design director Gilles Vidal told TopGear. “It will be called the Scenic,” he adds, although the company has yet to decide whether it will be “Scenic E-Tech” (much like the Megane E-Tech).

And it will be a five-seater: Renault thinks there are other cars more suitable for seven seats. This design language will be seen in more future Renault products, with the exception of the Renault 5 and Renault 4, which will be ‘self-contained objects’ that will not ‘follow the rules like the others’.

The powertrain of the Renault Scenic Vision Concept

What about the powertrain? The Scenic Vision Concept uses the same 218 horsepower electric motor as the Megane, and you can bet the production version will also have this motor, as it’s built on a modified version of the same CMF-EV platform.

However, this concept only uses the smaller 40 kWh battery option, freeing up space for the hydrogen tank and 15 kW fuel cell. The end result is approximately 800 kilometers of range for every five minutes of refueling.

Cars like the Hyundai Nexo and the Toyota Mirai also use a fuel cell that converts hydrogen into electricity. The big difference is that these cars have a very small battery that you cannot charge and that they actually run on 100% hydrogen. This Renault Scenic Vision Concept uses hydrogen as an extra, so as a range extender.

Why this technique?

But why hydrogen? And why a range extender? In fact, Renault wants to show that the brand is thinking about technology that could appear in the next decade and beyond. Even if battery-electric cars will occupy most of the market.

Speaking of sustainability: 70 percent of the materials used are recycled and 95 percent of the materials can be recycled when the Scenic is at the end of its life. Including the battery.

Ah, so that’s where all the stolen catalytic converters went

The fuel cell is made from old catalytic converters. The black pigment in the paint comes from carbon fiber recycled from the aerospace industry. All in all, Renault estimates that its carbon footprint is a quarter of that of a conventional electric car.

That’s admirable, but as the company openly admits, just an ambition for now. “I’m not going to lie, it’s not economically viable yet,” said Clea Martinet, Renault’s VP of group sustainability. ‘But we are laying the foundations so that it may become sustainable in the near future.’

A quarter of the materials are recycled

In reality, the company aims to use 25 percent recycled content in its production car by 2024, rising to 33 percent in five years. That’s progress, but not quite at the pace needed. A lot of that has to do with money, of course. Martinet explains that the prices of sustainable steel, sustainable aluminum and cobalt, nickel and lithium are rising. So much so that the production price is ’15-20 percent’ higher.

But as virtually every manufacturer plans an electrical future, the demand for these metals will only increase. ‘We have to be careful, because some materials are becoming increasingly scarce. Copper, for example, we estimate that in 13 years the Earth will no longer have renewable sources of copper. And that is the most important part of an electric vehicle.’

“It doesn’t mean we shouldn’t go all electric, it means we should go for it, but in a very economical, sustainable way.”