‘Yes, it is indeed an old model. I believe it has been available for over 50 years. No sorry, I don’t have the license plate of the other party. However, the registration number or the flight number.’ This is how we envisioned the conversation with the insurer. The photos at the bottom of this post are from Spain, where a Renault Clio collided with a Ryan Air Boeing 737.

The accident happened at the airport in Alicante. The driver of the Renault Clio had got out but had forgotten to apply the handbrake. The car rolled into the Boeing 737 without a driver. The damage to the aircraft was not too bad and the Boeing was able to take off with a delay of 90 minutes. No one was injured except for some sore and stiff knees – but that had nothing to do with the Renault.