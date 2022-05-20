The company is reluctant to give the green light to the project, although it did recently announce Exoprimal.

The overflowing passion shown by Capcom when it comes to bringing back some of the first installments of the Resident Evil series in the form of remakes, has prompted fans in recent years to dream of something similar with another saga of not too distant origins, Dino Crisis. However, the little that we have obtained so far from the Japanese company is Exoprimal, which seems to have calmed these desires little.

In fact, today we have been able to see viralized on YouTube a reimagining of the first Dino Crisis in Unreal Engine 5, leaving us with a complete sample of what survival-horror could be like if Monster Hunter’s publishers end up greenlighting the project. The result leaves us speechless, and has a Regina with a contemporary design without much to envy to large productions.

Posted by Enfant Terriblethe description of the video makes it clear that it is a reimagining of Dino Crisis with the aim of allowing the public to get an idea of ​​​​what a remake of the action-adventure title, or a new video game, could be like.

In recent years we have had other similar projects, such as Dino Crisis REbirth, the adaptation of the classic to modern PCs, which show that there is still a significant community of fans longing for the return of the franchise. But for now we will have to wait for better news from Capcom, give external projects like Instinction a chance, or directly play Exoprimal.

It is an online team action game that tests the most advanced defensive technology of the human being, the exo-armors, against the fiercest enemies in history: the dinosaurs, and that has a producer of Dino Crisis.

