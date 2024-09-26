While Hurricane Helene intensifies before reaching the US coast, generating Alerts for Florida residentsmeteorologists issued Special warnings for the Big Bend regionwhere the consequences are expected to be more serious than in the rest of the state.

Even though hurricane seasons hit the state every year, residents face certain complications in dealing with the problem for different reasons, and despite the actions they take, in some cases the consequences can exceed expectations. Meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center (NHC) They issued a special warning for the Big Bendthe region of the state that comprises the area of ​​northern Florida where the Panhandle transitions into the peninsula south and east of Tallahassee.

Warnings remain in effect for an area stretching from the Big Bend to southeastern Georgia, and among the consequencescitizens can expect “storm surges with life-threatening risks, hurricane force winds, rains and flash floods across much of Florida and the southeastern United States,” the NHC reported.

With lush natural reserves that dazzle visitors, Big Bend corresponds to the curve of the Florida peninsula bordering the Gulf of Mexico, Jefferson and includes Taylor, Dixie and Levy counties. One of the most notable features of the region is that it has the largest continuous stretch of undeveloped coastline on the country’s mainlandwith approximately 150 kilometers of banks that have not been touched by the hand of man.

NHC warnings for Big Bend in Florida

Through its official website, the NHC, which is part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shared a series of key messages for residents of the state. “It is likely that a hurricane will occur a catastrophic and deadly storm surge along portions of Florida’s Big Bend coastwhere flooding could reach up to 20 feet above ground level, along with destructive waves,” he warned first.

NHC’s experimental forecast cone for 🌀#Helene shows the wide expansion of inland areas, beyond the cone itself, that are at risk of hurricane- and tropical-storm-force winds. What do you think of this new graphic? We want your feedback: https://t.co/zJEm4Msebh Additional info on… pic.twitter.com/IAjVeRS3zn — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 26, 2024

Along those lines, the agency added that they expect “potentially catastrophic hurricane-force winds inside Helene’s eyewall when it makes landfall in the Big Bend region from Florida later today.”