With just two days to go before the presidential elections in Venezuela, deputies, senators and Political figures from Colombia and other countries have stated that they have not been allowed to enter the nationOn Friday night, the former mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López said she was expelled “arbitrarily and under threats.”

Colombian political figures decided to travel to Venezuela to accompany the elections on July 28. However, after landing in Caracas, Some people were refused entry by the authorities, as was the case of former Vice President Marta Lúcía Ramírez, Senator Angélica Lozano and, more recently, Claudia López..

“Today I was deported arbitrarily and under threats. But the liberation campaign of Venezuela cannot be deported,” López reported through a video that was recorded at the moment when he was boarding the plane back to Colombia.

According to the footage, the former mayor of Bogotá boarded the aircraft while telling the other passengers: “This country will be free again, don’t worry.”

“This is how they will be stabbed “They are deporting us. This regime is going to end on Sunday,” the woman added.

Venezuela is just hours away from achieving its freedom and defeating the dictatorial Maduro regime.

Angelica Lozano and Marta Lucia Ramirez were also unable to enter Venezuela

As elections in Venezuela approach, Colombian Senator Angélica Lozano announced that she was expelled from the neighboring country shortly after her plane landed.

“I am deported with total abuse of the regime that is going to fall this Sunday for the good of Venezuela. Without any arguments or information, they took our passports for an hour and a half, they didn’t tell us anything.”said the senator, who was reportedly deported along with two Ecuadorian citizens and two other Colombians.

Added to these cases is that of former Vice President Marta Lucía Ramírez, who said on Friday morning that she had been forced to get off the plane taking off from Panama to Venezuela.

Ramírez is believed to be in Venezuela to accompany the election day along with the delegation from the Democratic Initiative of Spain and the Americas (IDEA), made up of other figures with political careers, who were also taken off the aircraft.

“Unfortunately, we have just been taken off the Copa flight from Panama to Caracas on orders of the Venezuelan government. They arbitrarily detained three planes with 450 passengers in total, not letting them take off until we got off this flight,” he said.

Martha Lucía Ramírez, former vice president of Colombia, and Mireya Moscoso, former president of Panama, minutes before being forced to get off the plane. Photo:@mluciaramirez Share

