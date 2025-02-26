According to an agreement agreed in September, the Pine Bles de Rosemount refinery, Minnesota, owned by Koch Industries, would receive sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), manufactured with non -oil raw materials, and mix it with its conventional aviation fuel. Subsequently, I would send it through the pipeline to the airport, where Delta Airlines and other airlines would be used.

Project investors, including Deloitte and Bank of America, said last year that by 2025 up to 60 million gallons of mixed fuel would occur, which could contain up to 50% SAF. Its objective is to produce 1,000 million gallons a year, which would exceed the demand from the Minneapolis airport and make this center the producer for other airports in the country and, potentially, of the world. There are no deadlines for the refinery to reach this major objective.

But there is a serious problem

This project, and other similar ones, depend on financial support frameworks such as tax credits or loans which were established in the Law on Reduction of Inflation and the Climate Law of 2022 signed by Biden, and which can now be removed.

At the end of last month, Montana Renewables, one of the few US producers in SAF, and the plan White”. On February 11, the American senator Steve Daines, from Montana, mentioned that the costs that come into the financing of the project were frozen since then.

“Federal incentives such as this are in the sights of the Trump administration,” says Scott Irwin, a professor of agricultural and consumer economy at the University of Illinois. According to Irwin, the Republican Administration has shown that it is willing to completely dismantle the inflation reduction law and its financing, even if that means recovering promises to farmers and companies that have already begun to implement climatic work.

Although state incentive programs, together with the rules on low carbon fuels, continue to support SAF production, Irwin does not see who could replace the federal government in the credits pile if the financing is withdrawn: “Without the incentives of the Law on Inflation Reduction, SAF is dead.”

The mathematics of the refinery no longer square

At the end of last year, Wired spoke with Jake Reint, Vice President of External Affairs of Flint Hills Resources, the company of Koch Industries owner of Pine Bend and other refineries, petrochemical plants and pipelines. Flint Hills is the company that reached the agreement with Delta and other corporate partners to use Pine Bend mixed fuel. Even before Donald Trump was re -elected, he articulated the challenges of promoting the SAF industry.

According to the Plan, Pine Bles would download the SAF produced in other places of the trucks operated by Shell, the distributor in the agreement, and then combined it with its fuel mixture for existing airplanes. According to Reint, Pine BL will have to commission special bombs that will not be supplied for a year, and will not be able to commission until a thorough planning process has been completed that includes precise debt estimates in the short term.