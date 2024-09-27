In the competitive world of smartphones for gamers, the RedMagic 9S Pro stands out as one of the most powerful and desired devices. This Chinese phonedesigned specifically for lovers of the video games, combines high-end features, outstanding performance and a competitive price.

The RedMagic 9S Pro impresses from the first glance with its resistant glass design, not only providing a premium aesthetic, but also integrating unique elements like RGB lights in your turbofan and trigger buttons on the shoulders. These details provide added functionality for high-intensity gaming.

The screen is 6.8-inch FHD+ (2480 x 1116) AMOLED, the RedMagic 9S Pro uses BOE Q9+ technology and a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring a smooth visual experience, sharp images and vibrant colors. This makes it ideal for graphically demanding games, where every detail counts.

It is also accompanied by high-fidelity speakers certified by DTS Ultra, Surround sound completes gaming immersion, delivering a clear and powerful listening experience.

He heart of the RedMagic 9S Pro is the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3one of the most advanced on the market, which together with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storageensures that the most demanding video games and daily tasks run smoothly. It even surpasses some of the most recent Samsung models in capacity, becoming an extreme performance and multitasking machine.

RedMagic 9S Pro has incorporated the ICE 13 Multi-Dimensional Refrigeration. This system combines a turbo fan, air ducts, copper sheets and graphene, ensuring that the device maintains an optimal temperature even during prolonged gaming sessions.

Although it is a phone focused on gaming, the RedMagic 9S Pro does not neglect the photography section. Your camera system includes a configuration of 50MP+50MP+2MP, offering quality and optical image stabilization (OIS) to capture stunning photos.

Regarding its autonomy, this cell phone has an impressive battery of 6500 mAh dual cellensuring hours of continuous gaming without worrying about charging. Furthermore, its technology 80W fast charging It allows the device to be recharged in a short time, so that players can get back into the action quickly.

The RedMagic 9S Pro is available in different configurations. The most complete version, with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, has a price of $16,999. For those looking for solid performance at a more affordable price, the version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage costs $13,999.