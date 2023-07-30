John Hennessey made it no secret a few years ago that he was skeptical about the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport’s world record. He believed that much more power is needed than the communicated 1,600 hp to reach 480 km / h. Just wait till he hears about the power of this 1950s MG EX181.

The MG EX181 is a 1959 car built with only one goal: to hit 400 km/h. The English car manufacturer did not go for devastating power, but for light weight and as little air resistance as possible. The record car reached a top speed of 409 km/h with only a 1.5-liter four-cylinder with a huge supercharger. The power was only 304 hp.

They also call the MG EX181 the Roaring Raindrop

The car was nicknamed Roaring Raindrop, which in Dutch would be something like Rollende Raindrop. Works well in both languages, if you ask us. According to DriveTribe is the aerodynamics in order so that the drag coefficient should be something like 0.12. Although there are no official sources to confirm this, they admit. A drag coefficient of 0.12 is half that of a Toyota Prius, to name but a few.

The rear wheels are closer together than the front wheels, so the car can be narrower at the rear to create the teardrop shape. Due to the shape and the tiny cockpit, the car is of course completely unsuitable as a production car. The EX181 was not sold to the masses after the record attempt at the end of the 1950s. It is, even now, the fastest car of all time with a 1.5-liter petrol engine.