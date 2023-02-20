That it is a bit crazy that someone who has been for twenty years family shouts forgot that he himself has a brother, that was no problem for many moviegoers. The film fast 9 grossed over $726 million in ticket sales. The success also makes these BMW 5-series modest celebrities. You saw the police cars in the chase scene with the Noble M600.

The producers of fast 9 buy nine silver BMW 5-series for the recordings. The seller tells TopGear Netherlands that each car is converted for about 20,000 euros. The cars get a hydraulic handbrake for neat handbrake turns, police stickers, flashing lights, a racing belt and a fire extinguisher. The copies that are for sale are otherwise almost standard.

Because it’s a car from the F&Fseries, five of the nine copies are killed during the recording. Of the four surviving copies, three are now for sale at Baker Brothers in the UK. There are two in the gallery above: one with duct tape over the word police and the other without words.

The BMW 5 Series fast 9 doesn’t have to cost much

The copy with the duct tape over the police logo is a six-in-line diesel that should produce more than 200 hp after a visit to the tuner. The cars are still on English plates, but are in principle street legal according to the seller. In most countries you will have to remove the flashing lights.

Converted, the BMW 5-series must be out fast 9 now costs 10,000 euros, without Dutch taxes. That’s the one with the duct tape. For an old diesel with almost two tons on the counter, it may be expensive, but for an authentic film car from one of the most famous film series in the world, it is a bargain. we think. The price for the other is unknown.