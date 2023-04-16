Ridge Racer hit arcades in 1993 and had it all: brightly colored 3D polygons, smooth movement, and at least one real ridge (‘ridge’) that you could race over. The cabinet was usually next to that other racing game that did everything in the 90s to help you lose your pocket money: Sega’s Daytona USA.

Of the two was Ridge Racer probably the slightly less fortunate: the game was simpler to operate (read: you had fewer options) and there was, at least in its first appearance, no multiplayer option. If you were a 10-year-old who could barely reach the pedals, it was only an advantage, though – you could easily get into it, so to speak.

Only one circuit

And the smallest step on your brake pedal and a tug on the steering wheel resulted in a huge, tire-tormenting slide. Drifting has never been more seductive in a game. While there was actually only one track to master in this first version, with a few layouts, that track was a highly compressed road trip that led from a crowded metropolis via a suspension bridge mountain road with a high level of drama. to an idyllic beach resort.

Two years later there was also a PlayStation version that was translated to the console in a completely acceptable way, which Ridge gained a whole host of new fans. It undoubtedly helped that Sega came out with a notoriously terrible version of Daytona for the Saturn, which was about as true to the original as the average contestant Love Island.

Ridge Racer in a lifelike MX-5

However, neither was the best way to go Ridge Racer to play. That honor comes the increasingly rare Ridge Racer Full Scalemachine in the arcade, which allowed you to play the game on a huge ten-foot screen from behind the wheel of a real Mazda MX-5 in 1:1 scale, complete with working ignition key and gauges. It seems that the whole set-up already cost you almost two tons in 1993, so almost double in today’s euros. And then you also had to get the whole colossus through your front door…

Gameplay of Ridge Racer