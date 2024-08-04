🚨Maximiliano Meza is River’s new signing. Rayados will receive two million dollars for his departure instead of leaving on a free transfer at the end of the year.

*️⃣Between Monday and Tuesday, he will arrive in Argentina to sign until December 2026. Today he says goodbye to Pumas. #Done deal pic.twitter.com/m39LKURYyp

— Cesar Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) August 3, 2024