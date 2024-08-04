In the absence of an official announcement, the Argentine winger, Maximiliano Mezahas been transferred to River Plate, as confirmed by the journalist Joaquin Tabares on their social networks. The negotiation was closed just a few hours ago, before the match between Rayados and Pumas in the Leagues Cup 2024 where the Argentine player was a starter and was substituted.
That way, Maxi Meza officially said goodbye to the Monterrey fans, ending a five-year stint in Mexican football. The player, who arrived in Monterrey in 2019 from Independiente in exchange for 15 million dollarsleaves with a Liga MX and Concachampions title under his belt.
The player will be in Buenos Aires early this Monday to confirm his return to Argentine football and sign a contract until December 2026.
It is worth mentioning that, despite the fact that his departure is for a much smaller amount than he arrived, for only 2 million dollarsthe leadership of the Gang considers that it is a beneficial move for the club since, in six months, the player would have left as a free agent and at least they will be able to obtain financial compensation.
It is said that the coach Mauricio Gallardowho recently returned to River Plate, would have requested the transfer of the Argentine midfielder, due to that was the speed with which the negotiations between the boards were carried out.
