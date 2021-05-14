On Friday, Russia issued a classification of some countries, including the United States, on the impact of the dispute between the two countries over a number of issues.

Russia has officially classified the United States and the Czech Republic among the “non-friendly” countries in a list of other countries.

Moscow stated that the Prague embassy would not be allowed to employ more than 19 Russian citizens, while the Washington embassy would not be allowed to employ any Russian citizen.

Among the contentious issues between the United States and Russia, Ukraine and Syria, in addition to the issue of interference in the US elections, which Russia vehemently denies.