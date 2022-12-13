Video art Sebastian Diaz Morales: Miles Marchan (Thousands March)until 5/2/23, Museum The ferryTilburg. ●●●●●

The lower leg of man is rather meaningless. Sometimes they are hairy, balloon-cheeked, tanned or milk bottle coloured. Sometimes they even have something of a walking column, and if there are pants over them, those calves are completely irrelevant. Argentine artist Sebastián Díaz Morales focused on those calves from curb height, as well as the ankles and shoes of people going somewhere in large groups. In his video work Miles Marchan (Thousands March), which is now on display in Museum De Pont in Tilburg, the camera is low to the ground, following countless feet, they are going somewhere, but you have no idea where. That sounds boring, but it isn’t.

The walking man. When we think of this in art, we usually associate it with a lone walker, a tragic figure on the run for life, or someone who is something small in a larger whole. Both the artist and the viewer pay particular attention to posture, and if we already have a look at someone’s backside, the attention is more on the back than on the calf.

“My lonely life walks in the streets”, wrote Martinus Nijhoff more than a century ago. What about the lives of those who cross the street as a large group? Less loneliness and less tragedy, you might think. The South African artist Moshekwa Langa (2001) (included in the collection of the British Tate) showed in his video work Where do I start however, that doesn’t have to be the case. He too only filmed people’s feet and lower legs just before they boarded a bus. You followed with fascination the hesitation of the residents of the village of Bakenberg before the step was taken. Shirley Bassey sings in the background about where to start. You are tempted to fill in the stories behind those feet, and you were made aware of the fraught background of South Africa’s black population who traveled enormous distances to go to their white employers every day.

Film still from: Sebastián Díaz Morales, Miles Marchan (Thousands March)2021. (video, 60 min., Philip Miller soundscape)

Photo Museum De Pont / carlier | Gebauer, Berlin, Madrid



Shopping Sunday

You also feel history at Morales. The footwear is more luxurious than at Langa, and the nearly broken sandal here is in most cases an expensive branded sneaker or a nice sandal. The steps are not hesitant either. If you did not include the title and the soundscape of the South African composer and sound artist Philip Miller, you would sometimes have the feeling that you are dealing with a shopping Sunday in the Kalverstraat, so relaxed the lower legs are sometimes strolling in their walk. At other times, there is clearly a march going on in the tight rhythm of the sneakers.

With Morales you have no idea what is being protested against. There is a goal, but no end point. As is often the case with Morales, in his films where, for example, a man keeps opening doors, climbing stairs or in which people take part in a procession. Morales likes moving people, without a destination. In Miles Marchan it is literally the silent majority moving forward. No shouting or protest song, only in the sounds Miller put below you hear hooting, now and then some kind of ceremony sounds or drumming. Sometimes the background is menacing, other times a bit hesitant. Miller directs the viewer’s gaze through sound, without seeking effect. He could easily have moved or frightened the viewer with the music, but neither Miller nor Morales clearly had that in mind.

Installation image by: Sebastián Díaz Morales, Miles Marchan (Thousands March)2021. (video, 60 min., Philip Miller soundscape)

Photo Museum De Pont / carlier | Gebauer, Berlin, Madrid



This is about the universal protest march, which could have been held almost anywhere and could be about anything: climate, corona measures or more wages. Some walk with a cane, behind a walker (although most of the legs belong to young people) or do dance steps. The whole thing doesn’t really look hopeless. The feet move largely at a slow marching pace, in which rhythm and abstraction alternate in sound and image.

Miles Marchan is the portrait of the 21st century man without a head involved. The human being here is depersonalized as you know from small children: they cling to a lower leg in a crowd of people only to discover to their horror that the leg they are holding is not their father’s or mother’s. Those who sit for the entire hour will notice that the human lower leg can be fascinating in all its facets, and more individualistic than you might think.