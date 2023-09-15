Home page politics

From: Fabian Müller

A banner reading “Global Climate Strike September 15th.” © Sebastian Kahnert/dpa

Activists around the world have announced a climate strike for Friday. There are demonstrations in many German cities. Traffic disruptions must be expected.

Berlin/Munich – The climate protection movement Fridays for Future is closed this Friday (September 15th). Demonstrations and actions were called at more than 245 locations in Germany. The activists want to use this to build political pressure in the fight against global warming. Hundreds more rallies and climate strikes are planned in schools around the world – demanding a rapid exit from coal, oil and gas.

In Germany they require activists the introduction of climate money and the tightening of the climate protection law. The so-called climate money is in the coalition agreement SPD, Greens and FDP committed. It is intended to socially compensate for rising prices for the emissions of climate-damaging greenhouse gases. The current climate protection law plans to reduce climate-damaging emissions by 65 percent by 2030 compared to 1990.

As always, a particularly large number of participants are likely to gather in Germany’s megacities. Herbert Grönemeyer, among others, will be playing live at the rally in Hamburg, and a performance by the pop band Juli is planned in Berlin. Road closures and traffic disruptions must be expected.

Worldwide are from Friday to Sunday Hundreds more demonstrations and protests planned, to which the organizers expect millions of people. According to the Climate Action Network, the “historic mobilization” is also aimed at a climate summit on September 20th in New York (Climate Ambition Summit), to which UN Secretary-General António Guterres has invited.

Despite all the climate protection promises of recent years, global emissions have reached a new high in 2022, according to figures from the International Energy Agency. The world has already warmed by around 1.1 degrees compared to pre-industrial times; in Germany even by 1.6 degrees. The eight warmest years since weather records began have been the last eight. (fmü/dpa)