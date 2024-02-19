Claudia Sheinbaumin a new episode of his podcastnow together with Rafael Barajas “El Fisgón” and Pedro Miguel, reaffirmed the essence of the Fourth Transformation project, underlining his commitment to the well-being and freedom of all Mexicans.

In this space, the presidential candidate of the We Continue Making History coalitionshared his vision on the importance of differentiating between two national projects present in the current political situation of Mexico.

''This project is for everyone, of course, with an orientation, for the good of everyone first, the poor,'' warned the representative of Morena and her allies.

The former head of Government of Mexico City highlighted the polarization between two ways of doing politics: one marked by hatred, hopelessness and misinformation, and another based on conviction, the construction of a new social pact and the promotion of participatory democracy.

''There are two national projects and in the way of doing politics the project is also shown, this form of hatred, of hopelessness, of lies, of fake news, of bots and ours is of conviction, of construction of a new social pact“, of ideas, of proposals for consultations, of democracy, authoritarianism, of everything that we have been building,” he explained.

He recalled the years of neoliberalism, highlighting its authoritarian character and the controversial episodes that marked its rise to power, such as electoral fraud and vote buying.

Sheinbaum He also pointed out how the detractors of the 4T movement try to disguise themselves with various positions to hide their true political interest, but insisted that real transformation comes from clear and transparent proposals, not simulations.

''They are like a costume store, when we have to talk about feminism they dress up as feminists but they treat women badly or they call us an old man, or a two-legged washing machine, now they dress up as non-politicized citizens when their speech was political, they “They disguise themselves as environmentalists when they were the ones who privatized half of the country (…) They now disguise themselves as anti-authoritarians, when they are authoritarianism,” he noted.

In this context, emphasis was placed on the historical achievements of the Fourth Transformationsuch as the fight for democracy, the defense of rights and freedoms, and resistance to corruption and organized crime.

For his part, “El Fisgón” urged citizens not to fall into smear campaigns against Sheinbaum and the 4T, remembering the dark ties that past governments had with organized crime.

He stressed the movement's commitment to democracy and transparency as opposed to the opacity of its opponents.

Pedro Miguel, on the other hand, highlighted plurality and inclusion as fundamental pillars of the Fourth Transformation, highlighting that this project accommodates all voices and all ideologies, in contrast to the closed-mindedness of other political groups.