This tough SUV has been with us for 30 years, but which brand surprised friend and foe with such an SUV in 1993?

There are so many SUVs on offer today that you wonder how many of them really make sense. That while the car type is not that old at all and, moreover, it used to be really close to the off-road car in terms of layout. And that is anything but a useless car type.

First SUVs

For example, in the 1990s, brands did not really know whether it would become something, the slightly more ‘civil’ off-road vehicle as Sports Utility Vehicle. To perhaps be able to be distinctive again, I ventured kia in any case, it already does. Thus, in 1993, the very first Sportage was born.

Kia Sportage (NB/JA)

Admittedly, he was a bit salty. But the idea caught on. This body-on-frame ‘off-roader’ became a little more lifestyle oriented, and that’s where SUVs have remained ever since. The fact that Kia didn’t quite know what it was going to be, is reflected in the collaborations they entered into to build the car. The engines come from Mazda and it was built by Karmann in Germany. At least, our European version. There was also a long version and a two-door convertible. Yes, they did then.

The first-generation Kia Sportage was clearly the automotive equivalent of dipping a toe in water, but it caught on relatively speaking. After a small facelift in 2001, Kia therefore dared to offer the second-generation Sportage a little more confidently and, above all, a little more European.

Kia Sportage (JE)

Ah, badly photoshopped press plates, cars that served as a new angle then and are now hopelessly outdated: Kia in the early ’00s was one of them. Anyway, the second Sportage was now officially a small SUV. You could still get it with big engines (including the 2.7 V6) and four-wheel drive, but also with smaller two liters and even a common rail diesel engine. As if Kia also realized that the SUV would grow into marketing nonsense and not real off-road vehicles.

That is also when the Netherlands, together with the technically identical Hyundai Tucson, got acquainted with the Sportage. Fun fact that is of no use to you: the plastic part above the rear light runs in one piece to the roof rails. Now that’s design!

Speaking of design: in Europe, the Sportage JE received a small design boost in 2008 through a facelift. Then he lasted until 2011 and then the popularity declined. In China, an affordable crossover on an old basis could still be used, so the car received one more facelift there in 2013 thanks to the Chinese Kia alliance Dongfeng-Yueda-Kia. Yes, there was a second generation Sportage with LED daytime running lights and a Tiger nose grille. Do you know that again.

Kia Sportage (SL)

From the third generation Sportage from 2011 it became clear what kind of car it was. No more pretentious off-road junk, this is clearly an SUV as we know it today. The basis is a Cee’d and the Sportage actually does everything a Cee’d can do, but with a higher entry.

Nevertheless, the third generation Kia Sportage was able to put the car back on the map in the Netherlands. As a freshly designed spacious car for families, it was cool again.

The third generation Sportage also received one mild facelift and one fairly drastic facelift in China, where the car was known as the Sportage R from 2014. This also passed us by because DYK brought it onto the market.

Kia Sportage (QL)

Generation four actually mainly built on the success of the third Kia Sportage. But more modern with a slightly more outspoken design. This generation of Sportage became a slightly less welcome guest on the Dutch roads because it was a bit expensive and clumsy without tax benefits. So we all went out and bought Stonics and other small SUVs.

The fourth generation Sportage also received a mild facelift, so you could now also get it as a super cool GT-Line. For when you really want to be sure that the car will not see a meter of mud. But it does look cool.

And yes, even now a considerably overhauled Kia Sportage by Dongfeng-Yueda-Kia came onto the market in China. However, this was called the Kia KX5 from this facelift. Don’t let the Seltos front fool you, this is simply ‘our’ Sportage.

Kia Sportage (NP)

Strangely enough, there is a ‘four-and-a-halfth’ generation Kia Sportage. Thanks to DYK, this Kia Sportage Ace came on the market in 2018. A strange mix, because even though it came after the Sportage QL, the basis comes from the Hyundai ix35 that borrows its chassis from the Sportage SL that came before it. The design also looks nothing like the Sportage and as mentioned, the Sportage is suddenly called KX5 in China. So you could choose between a car that’s called a Sportage but isn’t and one that’s a Sportage but not that hot. Logic? Don’t put them on.

Kia Sportage (NQ5)

The fairytale of the Kia Sportage in Europe just logically continues with a fifth generation that once again elaborates on what you know. Now with a very unique design. A kind of BMW effect: shocking when it was just unveiled, but now it is actually quite a slick car.

In the Netherlands you can pay the Kia Sportage a little better again thanks to the PHEV version. You can say a lot about the shifting trends in SUV land, but the Sportage remains strong.

The fifth generation Sportage has not yet been facelifted and there are no strange versions from the Chinese alliance. The only different Sportage is the American version, which has a longer wheelbase and was revealed earlier.

30 years

As said, Kia (and we with them) put the Sportage in the spotlight because the car has been around for 30 years. Not only a great opportunity to see the evolution of the model, but also a chance to get your hands on a huge, potent top version of the Sportage.

At least that would have been nice. Instead, Kia unveils the Sportage Dark Edition. Then everything that can be painted black will be painted black as if they were surcharge affair files and you can choose from the brand new color Wolf Grey. That is indeed the color you see in the photos and indeed exactly the same color as the floor of the factory hall where it is built.

Well, enough fun, it is a car that celebrates a milestone. Thirty years in production, five generations, seven million cars sold and still the best-selling Kia since 2015. A version that throws all the potential of an SUV model overboard for extra styling is an ironic twist on the Sportage success. Anyway, specifications and prices of the Kia Sportage Dark Edition will follow as soon as possible.

