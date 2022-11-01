We’re sorry, but we’re going to do it anyway: start over Christmas. Leave the fleece blanket, silly Christmas socks and the Rituals set aside this year and unpack with this soundbar from Porsche Design. The recipient will probably like it, although you will probably go over the agreed budget. Be quick though, because the brand only makes 500 of this Porsche Design 911 Soundbar 2.0.

It is not the first time that Porsche Design makes a soundbar, but this time they are going a bit bigger. An original (but unused) rear silencer from the Porsche 911 GT3 was used for the construction of the new soundbar. The muffler would enhance the low tones of the soundbar and is not just for decoration. The power of the Porsche soundbar is 300 Watts and the soundbar costs 8,990 euros.

A separate 911 speaker for the soundbar

When you hang the soundbar on the wall, you can’t take it off to take it to the kitchen. Porsche has come up with something for that: a separate 911 speaker. This looks like an exhaust piece from the 911 GT3 and therefore fits well with the soundbar. The speaker lasts for 16 hours and is slightly more affordable with a price of 429 euros.