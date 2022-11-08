A Porsche that is rare and practical… That can never be much, can it? Well, most certainly! You want this one too!!

There are those brands that have a large fan base behind them. Ferrari for example, but that makes sense. These are all (unreachable) dream cars that are all fast and usually very beautiful to look at.

Or Tesla, you also have so many fanboys. Apparently they are crazy about subsidized driving in cars with a plastic interior and panel gaps where you can put a frikandel. No idea why, but they really exist!

And a brand that is also legendary is of course Porsche. Many of those cars are collectables and rightly so. The car we show you today is just that, while it’s actually not even a real Porsche…

This is a Volkswagen T3 B32 Caravelle

The occasion that you can marvel at is a Volkswagen. More specifically, a Volkswagen T3 B32 Caravelle, so a van. Only this has been tackled by Porsche and a genius creation has arisen from it. Especially for that time. And the story behind it is nice too.

This car was created as a support car for the Paris-Dakar rally. Porsche participated in the legendary 959 and needed a support car that wanted to move forward a bit. That is why the 3.2 liter from the 911 Carrera was spooned into the back of the van, which increased the power of the T3 to 231 hp and the torque climbed to 284 Nm.

Braking was done by the hardware of the 944 S and shifting was done with the gearbox of the 911 SC. Extra air vents were placed on the outside to allow the block to breathe better. The steroids injection increased the top speed of the bus to 208 km/h. That way he could at least keep up with that 959 in the desert. Oh yes, the VIN number is that of a Porsche, so it’s not a piece of home crafts, but the serious shit!

The car was a great success, only that was not apparent from the production figures. Exactly 7 of these were built. And one of them is waiting for a new owner at Porsche Centrum Gelderland.

This ‘Porsche’ is unfortunately not cheap

As with anything rare, the price is unfortunately also high. They ask for this van the sweet sum of 364,900 euros. And although that seems like a lot of money, for a Porsche of which only 7 were built, it is not that bad. However?

Ok, to get it in showroom condition, the Caravelle could use a lick of paint and the doors also need to be reupholstered, but that’s a small thing.

In short, if you have those pennies lying around and you want to pick up something that is extremely rare, then this is your chance!

THEN BUY!!1!

Thanks to Moran for the tip!

