When the worlds of fashion and automotive come together, it’s not always a result you want to be seen in. Think of those jackets with way too many logos or that endless supply of Ferrari caps. You can also have a strong opinion about this car, but we think it is just very cool. It’s called the Porsche 968 Speedster L’Art and it’s the work of L’Art De L’Automobile, a fashion brand from Paris.

The Porsche 968 Speedster is new

And no, this is not from the old boxmessage – this car was recently unveiled. Founder Arthur Kar started the project eighteen months ago. His inspiration comes from the time he worked as a mechanic at Porsche, when he was a teenager. He used parts from TAG Heuer, Recaro and Bose. Except for the headlights and shelter from the elements, this Porsche 968 Speedster still works like a real car.

The Porsche 968 Speedster L’Art can be seen during the Paris Fashion Week. What do you think? Or does Kar remind you too much of the bad guy (KARR) from Knight Rider? Speaking of the 1990s…