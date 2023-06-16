We are sure that, at some time in your life, you have wondered the origin of your surnames, as it is one of the questions that almost all people ask themselves throughout their lives in order to know their roots.

Now in Mexicoaccording to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), thousands of surnames have been registered, among which some stand out due to how popular they are, that is, hundreds of thousands of Mexican citizens carry them in their names.

Although not as popular as Lopez, Hernandez, Perez and Garciaone of the most famous surnames, especially in the northern states, in the Mexican Republic is Heronwhich is also quite well known in the south of the state of Texas, United States.

As usually happens with many of the surnames that today are registered in the Civil Registry, for the surname Garza there are multiple originsbeing one of the most accepted the one that indicates that its origin is Galicianfrom San Juan de Tor, in the judicial district of Monforte de Lemos (Lugo), Spain.

According to the “Víctor Garza” website, it is stated that this popular surname from northern Mexico can be derived from the fact that in ancient times the nickname Garza could be given to a person who was, like these animals, thin and tall. long legs.

Meanwhile, Garza could also be a variation of the popular surname García, although there are other sources that indicate, according to the Basque heraldrythat the surname could go back to the Garza house in Guipúzcoa, with a branch of stream (Burgos, Spain), and in Vizcaya.

Likewise, in the Basque language, the word “heron” would be equivalent to “llama”, which makes it clear that the original meaning of the word would have no relation to the one given today.

It is worth mentioning, for its part, despite the fact that Garza is a fairly common surname in Latin American countries, it is rare in Spain, although it focuses on the province of Zaragoza, noting its presence in Madrid, Qurense and Barcelona. Likewise, it is known that there were different Garza families in Galicia, the Basque Country, Castile and Aragon.

According to the records that have been preserved to this day, the oldest presence of the Garza surname in Spain dates back to 1544, with Juan Garza, who lived in Trabancos de Siete Iglesias, in Valladolid.