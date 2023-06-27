For the money you have to leave behind for this Polo GTI, you almost had a house in the past, it is so very expensive.

We don’t need to tell you that everything is getting more and more expensive. A piece of liquorice used to cost you a penny, nowadays you pay 3 euros for it. Do you want another example? Well, an hour of parking in Amsterdam cost 1.50 euros per hour in ‘my time’, now you pay 7.50. So very expensive.

The same goes for cars. Where you used to be quite a hunk if you bought a BMW 325i for 100,000 guilders, completely loaded with all available options, nowadays you drive a Volkswagen Polo. A GTI, but still. And that brings us to the heart of this story.

Because the Polo GTI we are talking about today is really very expensive. But also very exclusive. That again.

This Polo GTI is really very expensive

This Polo GTI is available from 43,239 euros. Converting to guilders, that is 95,560 peak. And yes, that’s a lot of money for a Polo, even if it’s a GTI and even if it’s a special one. Because of course it is.

It is the Polo GTI Edition 25 limited edition and only 25 of these will come to the Netherlands. A total of 2500 will be built, but that is not much for Polo standards. And then what do you get? Well, a plate with 1 or 2500 on it, and almost the entire option list of the Polo GTI. But that is also possible for that money.

One of the few things you can choose yourself is the color and the color of the photos is special for this GTI 25 limited edition. They call it ‘Ascot Gray’ and with that you distinguish yourself well from your neighbor in an ordinary GTI that is not a special one.

Oh yes, you just get the same specs as a regular Polo GTI, that is, a 207 hp and 320 Nm strong 2.0 four-cylinder. But if you want to tjoen it, you can @rubenpriest help you. He likes to.

The last question remains, would you spend almost 45,000 euros on a Polo GTI, or do you simply think that is too expensive? Even for a hugely exclusive?

