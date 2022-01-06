C. RABBITMAN Correspondent in New York Thursday, 6 January 2022, 23:33



Donald Trump canceled his own anniversary ceremony on Monday, but did not decide to shut up. This Thursday he again attacked Joe Biden and the Democrats, maintaining his idea that the presidential elections of November 2020 were stolen from him and, of course, without accepting any responsibility for the attack on January 6 a year ago. The former president accused the current president of using his name “to try to further divide the United States,” rekindling citizens’ fears and creating polarization, noting that in the end the Americans will realize the “lies” of the current tenant of the White House.

Trumpism tried to compete with the official acts of rejection of violence held in Washington and, although with much less visibility, held two dozen demonstrations celebrating the violent attack on the Capitol. Those still supporters of that act of undemocratic violence showed their solidarity with those who describe “political prisoners” who participated in the assault, sentenced to prison terms or awaiting trial.

According to updated official data, more than 725 people have been charged for that attack, including 325 for serious crimes. About 160 people who forcibly accessed the headquarters of the American democracy have pleaded guilty and about half of them have already been sentenced.

Deceived



According to a compilation of insurgent testimonies made by the Associated Press, many directly blame Trump for deceiving them. As many still remain defiant. The imminent convictions for violently attacking police officers with sticks, gases and sometimes fire extinguishers have forced many to reflect later, especially because of the way in which they were used with a false narrative to carry out the attack with the sole objective of helping to Trump to hold on to power.

To this day, violent converts are fervent believers in the system of government, the constitutional republic, and the electoral processes established for the peaceful transfer of power. Acts of contrition that arrive a year late for the families of the deceased and the victims of the brutality of the attack on the Capitol.

Who does not seem willing to rectify is the Republican Party, which clings to Trump’s doctrine that they were victims of a robbery in the 2020 presidential elections. Despite the fact that there are indications that more than 1,000 public positions linked to the training Conservatives were somehow complicit in Trump’s attempt to reverse the election result, nothing seems to have changed. A poll by the Washington Post and the University of Maryland reveals that approximately one in three Americans – all self-confessed Republicans – believes that the violence against the government was justified.