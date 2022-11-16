In an old police-colored Ford you can give stop signs until you weigh an ounce, but no one will mistake you for a real cop. Yet this Ford Sierra in police uniform may look familiar flodder and Baantjer, no longer on public roads. Impersonating a cop is a criminal offence, but that’s not why this Ford Sierra is out flodder got a restraining order.

The Dutch police have copyright on the design of the stripes and the logo of the police. By copying a Dutch police car, you therefore infringe copyright. It is also forbidden to carry blue flashing lights as a citizen, but to solve that, you could put a cover on the light bar when you drive on public roads.

This police car was really in it flodder

“It’s a special car. This one was in the movie flodder in the 80s. It was also used later on Baantjer. Out flodder I think there are only three police cars left. This is one of them,’ says owner Bas Broadcasting Zeeland. It is sour for the owner that he is no longer allowed to drive it, because he invested a lot of time to technically fix the car.

Bas wants to get out of the police car flodder couldn’t get rid of his stripes, so he sold the Sierra to Car Casting Holland. This is a company that specializes in cars for film and television. The police makes an exception for these types of companies; they may leave the stripes. Of course, the car is still not allowed on public roads in this outfit.