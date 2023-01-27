The world of cards Pokemon it is a completely new one compared to video games, and that is because users must use different strategies to win. And something well known is that certain cards have been banned from the competitive because they are very high in power, and to the surprise of many, one of them will return.

As reported by pokebeachthe next deck Pokemon cards 151 will have the banned Kadabra for the first time since the set skyridge of 2002. The company stopped printing credit cards. Kadabra after the magician uri geller sued him for using his image, something he later retracted a couple of years ago in time.

This site specialized in the saga pokebeach he gained access to the list of cards that appeared in the set, confirming the return of this creature, and received a statement from Geller expressing his relief that it was back in print.

Here his comment:

I’m pleased that Pokemon fans are excited to see Kadabra return to the card game. I want to thank the Pokemon fans who have reached out to me over the past few years. It was you and my granddaughters that made me change my mind. Now we all get to see Kadabra reunited with the original Pokemon in the card game this summer. I love you all. And I admit it, totally open and honest, I was a fool. It was a devastating mistake for me to sue Pokemon. Kadabra was basically a tribute to Uri Geller. But now he is back. Sorry.

The magician said last year that he hoped that Kadabra will return to the collectible card game Pokemon shortly after he also returned to the anime in December of 2021. While things were being worked out, only open Y alakazam in the anime to avoid complications.

Editor’s note: Incredible that they had to spend 20 years to reach an agreement, surely this deal was not free, so the magician sure to The Pokémon Company at least a million dollars. Nobody does things for the love of art.