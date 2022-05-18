With mechanics of the clicker genre, this free title invites us to capture Pokémon using the mouse.

It is well known that Pokemon It is not one of the franchises that innovates the most with its deliveries. That is why the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus has been received as a breath of fresh air in the saga, which translates into an overwhelming commercial performance. However, there are players who are looking for new experiences related to pocket monsters, and pokeclicker it can be an ideal option for all these users.

Pokéclicker can be played for free from any browserAs you can imagine, this phenomenon is located within the gender clicker, which invites us to constantly use the mouse to move forward. To adapt the Pokémon experience to this peculiar context, the creators of Pokéclicker encourage us to participate in battles and cause damage points by clickingwhich will help us weaken the opponent and, as is natural in this franchise, capture it with a Poké Ball.

Pokéclicker goes further with its objectives and offers us some missions in which we will have to visit stores, buy more Poké Balls and catch other species of Pokémon. In addition, the game will continue without the need for us to continuously press the mouse button, so we can rest while the experience progresses on its own, although at a slower pace.

If you are interested in participating in this curious phenomenon, think that Pokéclicker can be played free from any browser through this link. As with many games of the genre, this proposal offers several challenges that will hook us to the computer (and the mouse), so we have prepared a series of tips for optimize clicks and reduce the risk that our peripheral suffers damage.

