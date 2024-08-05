Campers are all the rage at the moment. Once the camper was the symbol of jolly bourgeoisness, today the bastion for freedom fighters. So instead of all sitting together in a hotel, they are setting up camp en masse. On the campsite. Together. That must be very cozy, because campers are more popular than ever. Many manufacturers are jumping on that. Not only the converters, but also the car manufacturers themselves offer ready-made options.

Boring on the outside, luxurious on the inside

The fun thing for us is that the camper comes in all shapes and sizes. Large, luxurious, off-road: it’s all possible. Today we have a rather special device in the form of the Nissan Caravan MyRoom. In a nutshell, this is a commercial vehicle with caravan installation. We see that more often now. The Volkswagen California or Mercedes Vito Marco Polo are well-known examples. Today Nissan is putting its two cents in with a somewhat simpler approach.

The nice thing is that it is a very luxuriously furnished mini-camper for two people, but that you don’t see it from the outside. Usually there are all kinds of options possible, such as alloy wheels, bumpers painted in the same color, special LED headlights and other things that make your camper an ultimate lifestyle product. Nissan does not participate in that. The color is a unilak, the bumpers and grille are unpainted and there are steel rims underneath.

Technology: car with plug still has a diesel

Based on the exterior, you would expect the interior to be as cozy as the waiting room of the doctor, but nothing could be further from the truth. Everywhere we see neat, Scandinavian-looking wood finishing. Nissan goes quite far with this, because not only the floor and furniture are made of wood, the wall and ceiling are also partly made of the same material. That gives it an almost cozy look and takes the ambiance to a higher level, despite the fact that the thing looks like a company van from the outside.

Technically, it is clearly a company car. The plug you see is used to charge the battery for the on-board facilities. Fun fact: that battery is recycled and comes from the Nissan Leaf. In terms of drive, there is a diesel engine of Mitsubishi origin with 131 hp and 370 Nm. If you really don’t want diesel, you can also order a 2.0 four-cylinder petrol (without turbo) that fires 130 hp and 178 Nm to the rear wheels. You can optionally order the diesel with four-wheel drive.