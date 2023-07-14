PlayStation pasta is now available to purchase, for all your culinary needs.

The pasta, which you can buy from British online supermarket ocadois a collaboration between Pasta Garofalo and PlayStation.

It features the shapes of PlayStation’s iconic controller buttons, and will set you back £2.60. This one isn’t For the Players, it’s For the Pestos!

Ratchetti and pepe? Here’s a trailer for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on PC.Watch on YouTube

So, what will you be able to cook up with this latest PlayStation collaboration?

Well, we at Eurogamer have been having some fun coming up with ideas for your Friday night feasting.

How does a big plate of The Lasagne of Us sound? Then again, maybe you would prefer to dish up some Horizon Fusilli West. Don’t make it too Burning Shores hot, though! Ragu and Clank mixed with a dose of Uncharted 2: Among Basil Leaves, anyone?

Perhaps you are more partial to a steaming bowl of Astro’s Penneroom? Or, if you prefer something a little lighter, why not mix these shapes through your God of Warldorf Salad?

Whatever you do, if you make carbonara, don't forget to top it all off with a healthy dose of Gran Padano.









Grand Theft Pesto!

I used to love spending time in the kitchen, it was one of my favorite pasta-times. However, it became bad for my anxiety – I had to throw away the pressure cooker. I might ketchup to where I was, but it may take a while. I am not much of a whisk taker, you see.

I cannoli hope it will be worth it in the end.